Huntington National Bank Takes Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in IMAX by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

IMAX Stock Performance

NYSE:IMAX opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

