KBC Group NV Has $252,000 Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alcoa by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,665,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,132,000 after acquiring an additional 390,930 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $93,061,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 29.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,067,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,478,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after acquiring an additional 444,393 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.73%.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $1,009,335.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,935.93. The trade was a 29.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

