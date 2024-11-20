3,000 Shares in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,874,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the third quarter worth about $2,477,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AVITA Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AVITA Medical by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

AVITA Medical Stock Up 4.3 %

AVITA Medical stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.21). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 194.69% and a negative net margin of 95.47%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on RCEL

AVITA Medical Profile

(Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.