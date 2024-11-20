KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,200,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at $28,555,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $2,206,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUOL. Bank of America upped their price target on Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Duolingo from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.33.

In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 4,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total transaction of $1,156,656.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,695,861.06. This trade represents a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $470,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,855,113.60. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,156,296 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $322.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $330.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

