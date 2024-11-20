Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,965 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,043,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in ITT by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,340,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,512,000 after buying an additional 351,206 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ITT by 200.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,823,000 after buying an additional 262,470 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 115.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,717,000 after acquiring an additional 131,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $9,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.88.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT opened at $152.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.28. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.01 and a 1 year high of $155.52.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

