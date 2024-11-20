Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 52,807 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 377,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,807 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orion were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Orion by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 4.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orion by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Orion by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 48,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OEC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Orion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of Orion stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. Orion S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). Orion had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This is a positive change from Orion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

In other Orion news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $176,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,776 shares in the company, valued at $16,960,747.44. This trade represents a 1.05 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

