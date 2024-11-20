Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 41,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ameren by 7.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $92.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 63.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus raised Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,758.08. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

