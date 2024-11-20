Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,905 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,733,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,434 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 716.6% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,224,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,857,000 after buying an additional 1,074,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $817,230,000 after purchasing an additional 554,806 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,403,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,479,000 after buying an additional 550,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,424.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 545,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after buying an additional 509,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA stock opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXTA. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

