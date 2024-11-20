MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 131.9% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 374.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 177.3% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.80. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $86.94.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

