Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 426 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 395.1% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,519 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $227,218,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,445.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,404,000 after buying an additional 369,581 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Quanta Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,968,000 after buying an additional 186,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.7 %

PWR opened at $330.71 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.97 and a twelve month high of $335.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

