Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.0% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $119.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.40. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.14 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

