Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $585.87 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $535.39 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $851.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $827.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total value of $561,620.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,805,551.60. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $8,796,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,250. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,359 shares of company stock worth $36,209,571 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $882.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

