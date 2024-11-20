Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 64,839 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,839 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $15,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $158.13 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $167.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.20). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

