Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.24 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.15.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.