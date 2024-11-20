Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPK. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 106,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 168.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CPK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:CPK opened at $130.56 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $90.21 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.93%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.