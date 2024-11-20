Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Texas Roadhouse worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,375,000 after purchasing an additional 430,814 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $41,670,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,230,000 after acquiring an additional 165,738 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $21,462,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $193.62 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.13 and a 52-week high of $203.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.10.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

