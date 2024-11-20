Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $130,024.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,759.06. This trade represents a 8.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIGI. BMO Capital Markets raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $109.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 5.01%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.97%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

