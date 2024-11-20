Natixis Advisors LLC Has $16.30 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $16,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,795,000 after acquiring an additional 383,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after buying an additional 892,494 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,734,000 after buying an additional 165,136 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,399,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,249,000 after buying an additional 109,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,682,000 after acquiring an additional 364,665 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This trade represents a 14.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.64. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

