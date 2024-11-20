Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,948,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 684,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $917,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,183,000 after purchasing an additional 135,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI stock opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Get Our Latest Report on SCI

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.