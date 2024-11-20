Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 18,404 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BWX Technologies worth $15,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 1,121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,916,000 after acquiring an additional 530,749 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BWX Technologies by 49.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,381,000 after purchasing an additional 318,598 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,408,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,161,000 after buying an additional 203,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,707,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,244,000 after buying an additional 192,042 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWXT stock opened at $130.33 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.69 and a 52 week high of $136.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

BWXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

