Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $181.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.52. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 76.21%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 109.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,557.30. The trade was a 1.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

