BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,439,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,118,000 after buying an additional 217,385 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 158.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,709 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,624,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after acquiring an additional 237,902 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,409,000 after purchasing an additional 184,966 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after purchasing an additional 163,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average of $85.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,221,502.24. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $2,818,390. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Melius Research initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

