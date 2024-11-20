Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,852 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 2.8% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Sempra by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 4.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $93.37 on Wednesday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 54.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

