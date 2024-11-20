German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,930,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in German American Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $6,828,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 23.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,753 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 133,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 40,219 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GABC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hovde Group raised German American Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.61. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $46.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

