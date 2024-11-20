Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 106,609 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,609 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of TEGNA worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 26.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 891,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 184,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,309,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,714,000 after purchasing an additional 141,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in TEGNA by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 725,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 168,667 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in TEGNA by 9,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the third quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.49. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $806.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.72 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on TEGNA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,718.80. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

