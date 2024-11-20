AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $14,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AVB opened at $229.40 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.60 and a twelve month high of $236.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $734.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 36.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVB shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $234.00 to $233.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 23,697 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total transaction of $5,532,538.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,689.33. The trade was a 21.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

