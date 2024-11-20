Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 6,178 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $15,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,508,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,234,000 after buying an additional 86,718 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.1% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,216,000 after buying an additional 97,922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth $31,557,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in Portland General Electric by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 553,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,902.90. This represents a 14.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

