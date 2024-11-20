Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 84,765 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84,765 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $55.69.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This represents a 22.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLB

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.