Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,611 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $16,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 70.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 732.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,195,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,610. This trade represents a 41.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $2,508,503.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,941.44. This trade represents a 31.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE FN opened at $248.82 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $159.30 and a 12 month high of $278.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.01. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $804.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.43.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

