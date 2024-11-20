Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,198 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.