Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $16,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on monday.com from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.81.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $257.02 on Wednesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $168.28 and a 1 year high of $324.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.88, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.31.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.17 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About monday.com



monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

