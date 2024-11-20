Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,485 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 61.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Airbnb by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 8.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,501,280. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 537,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,448,640. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,206 shares of company stock worth $51,738,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.97.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

