Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 10,503 PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,246,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,874,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 890,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,989,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 349,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 71,930 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 262,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after buying an additional 29,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 788.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after buying an additional 162,785 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,016,102.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,248,849.66. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $1,811,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,077.12. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,353 shares of company stock valued at $46,627,426 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRCT

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 2.8 %

PRCT opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $103.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 1.01.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.