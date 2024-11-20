Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 37,192 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 84.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,192 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 28.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 363.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Vanguard

In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,905 shares in the company, valued at $248,849. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom purchased 33,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $189,921.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,047,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,340.60. The trade was a 3.31 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 175,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,845 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Vanguard Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $182.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

