Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,724 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,229 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $14,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $34,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,835.58. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 10.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $117.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

