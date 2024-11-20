Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,206 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in CF Industries by 40.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 19.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. This represents a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

CF opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Get Our Latest Report on CF Industries

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.