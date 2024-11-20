Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Insight Enterprises worth $16,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $149.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.22. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.28 and a 12-month high of $228.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.