Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 928 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTM. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 324.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in DT Midstream by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.44.

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DTM stock opened at $103.01 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $103.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average is $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.64 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.53%.

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.