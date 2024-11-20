Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 46,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SNN stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

