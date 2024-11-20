UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in UDR were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,137,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 115.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,096 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,211,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,151,000 after acquiring an additional 887,060 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in UDR by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,447,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,148,000 after purchasing an additional 567,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $22,572,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDR. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.18.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.27, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.85.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 459.47%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

