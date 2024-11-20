Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,099,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 64.1% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 687,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,096,000 after acquiring an additional 268,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,040,000 after purchasing an additional 263,604 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,801,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $20,819,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.31. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.85 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

