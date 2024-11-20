Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Position Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $111.68 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.76 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.89). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 61.94% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,843.36. This represents a 22.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $144,640.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,953.50. This represents a 20.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.