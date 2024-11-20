Financial Comparison: Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) & Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM)

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) and Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Concrete Pumping and Connectm Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Pumping 3.72% 6.17% 2.13% Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A -20.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Concrete Pumping and Connectm Technology Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Pumping $434.59 million 0.69 $31.79 million $0.26 21.65 Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A -$14.94 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Concrete Pumping has higher revenue and earnings than Connectm Technology Solutions.

34.2% of Concrete Pumping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Concrete Pumping shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Concrete Pumping and Connectm Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concrete Pumping 0 3 2 0 2.40 Connectm Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus price target of $7.31, indicating a potential upside of 29.88%. Given Concrete Pumping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than Connectm Technology Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Concrete Pumping has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connectm Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Concrete Pumping beats Connectm Technology Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concrete Pumping

(Get Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of approximately 930 boom pumps, 90 placing booms, 20 telebelts, 300 stationary pumps, and 115 waste management trucks. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Connectm Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.