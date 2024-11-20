Head to Head Contrast: Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) vs. Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) and Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and Elementis”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura Research Institute $5.10 billion 3.30 $549.54 million $1.02 28.37 Elementis $713.40 million 1.81 $26.50 million N/A N/A

Nomura Research Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Elementis.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elementis has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Nomura Research Institute pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Elementis pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Nomura Research Institute pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and Elementis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura Research Institute 11.66% 21.89% 9.54% Elementis N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nomura Research Institute and Elementis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura Research Institute 0 0 0 0 0.00 Elementis 0 0 0 2 4.00

Summary

Nomura Research Institute beats Elementis on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies. This segment also offers research, future projections, and recommendations to society, economics, business, technology, etc. The company's Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online and BPO services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors. Its Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online services primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The company's IT Platform Services segment engages in the data center operation activities and construction of IT platforms and networks to the Financial IT and Industrial IT Solutions segments, as well as provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. This segment is also involved in the research related to advance IT, etc. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for antiperspirants (AP) deodorants for personal care manufacturers. The company offers personal care products for antiperspirants, color cosmetics, and skin care applications; and performance specialties products for architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants and construction additives, and talc applications. Elementis plc was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

