Brokerages Set Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target at $146.33

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.33.

A number of research firms have commented on PRAX. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In related news, insider Lauren Mastrocola sold 5,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $424,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,031.14. This trade represents a 48.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alex Nemiroff sold 8,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $660,767.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,140.20. This represents a 44.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,707,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 373,131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 29.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 523.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 46.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $86.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.67.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.74). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 9,409.22% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

