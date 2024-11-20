Financial Comparison: Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) & hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) and hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Shopify has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, hopTo has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Shopify and hopTo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 1 16 23 1 2.59 hopTo 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Shopify presently has a consensus price target of $94.95, indicating a potential downside of 9.21%. Given Shopify’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Shopify is more favorable than hopTo.

This table compares Shopify and hopTo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $7.06 billion 19.11 $132.00 million $1.07 97.74 hopTo $3.91 million 0.22 $120,000.00 N/A N/A

Shopify has higher revenue and earnings than hopTo.

Profitability

This table compares Shopify and hopTo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify 16.84% 11.60% 9.37% hopTo N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of hopTo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shopify beats hopTo on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shopify



Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing. It also sells custom themes and apps, and registration of domain names; and merchant solutions, which include accepting payments, shipping, and securing working capital. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About hopTo



hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. It provides its application publishing software solutions under the GO-Global brand name. The company offers GO-Global, an application access solution that provides cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products comprise GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations and Internet connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms, including Windows, Linux, UNIX, Apple OS X and iOS, and Google Android. The company sells its products through resellers, such as original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, value-added resellers, and distributors. It serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

