Analyzing Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) & Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM)

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) and Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Minco Capital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifezone Metals $1.48 million N/A -$363.88 million N/A N/A Minco Capital N/A N/A -$1.04 million N/A N/A

Minco Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lifezone Metals.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Minco Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifezone Metals -24,521.17% -294.91% -237.25% Minco Capital N/A -3.81% -3.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lifezone Metals and Minco Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifezone Metals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lifezone Metals presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.90%. Given Lifezone Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than Minco Capital.

Summary

Minco Capital beats Lifezone Metals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifezone Metals

(Get Free Report)

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

About Minco Capital

(Get Free Report)

Minco Capital Corp., an investment company, focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

