CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL) vs. CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Head-To-Head Comparison

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) and CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

CareDx has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannLabs has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CareDx and CannLabs”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareDx $280.32 million 4.22 -$190.28 million ($2.70) -8.17 CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

CannLabs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CareDx.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CareDx and CannLabs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareDx 1 2 4 0 2.43 CannLabs 0 0 0 0 0.00

CareDx presently has a consensus target price of $29.60, indicating a potential upside of 34.18%. Given CareDx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CareDx is more favorable than CannLabs.

Profitability

This table compares CareDx and CannLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareDx -45.90% -53.70% -30.42% CannLabs N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CareDx beats CannLabs on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients. The company offers Olerup SSP, which is used to type human leukocyte antigen (HLA) alleles based on sequence specific primer technology; QTYPE that enables precision in HLA typing; and Ottr, a transplant patient management software. In addition, it provides AlloSeq Tx, a high-resolution HLA typing solution; AlloSeq cfDNA, a surveillance solution to measure dd-cfDNA in blood; AlloSeq HCT, a solution for chimerism testing for stem cell transplant recipients; Allocell, a surveillance solution that monitors the level of engraftment and persistence of allogeneic cells for patients who have received cell therapy transplants; and XynQAPI cloud-based transplant quality management software, as well as AlloCare, a mobile app that offers a patient-centric resource for transplant recipients. The company offers its products directly to customers, as well as through third-party distributors and sub-distributors. It has a license agreement with Illumina, Inc. for the distribution, development, and commercialization of NGS products and technologies; and Cibiltech SAS to commercialize iBox, a software for the predictive analysis of post-transplantation kidney allograft loss. The company was formerly known as XDx, Inc. and changed its name to CareDx, Inc. in March 2014. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc. provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing. The company also offers data/analytics and consulting, as well as education services. CannLabs, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

