Brokerages Set Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Target Price at $12.86

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.86.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SMWB. Citigroup upped their target price on Similarweb from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
NYSE SMWB opened at $11.90 on Friday. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $962.94 million, a PE ratio of -108.18 and a beta of 0.84.
Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.
