Brokerages Set Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Target Price at $12.86

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMWB. Citigroup upped their target price on Similarweb from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 1st quarter worth about $2,820,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Similarweb by 3,663.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 275,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 268,099 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb during the third quarter worth $886,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 56.8% during the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 215,221 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMWB opened at $11.90 on Friday. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $962.94 million, a PE ratio of -108.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

