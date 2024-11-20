BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Receives $25.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

BKV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Mary Rita Valois bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,994. This trade represents a 15.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher P. Kalnin purchased 2,500 shares of BKV stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,483,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,694,972. The trade was a 0.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,850 shares of company stock worth $393,300.

NYSE:BKV opened at $20.89 on Friday. BKV has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $21.57.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

