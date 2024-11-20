BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Receives $25.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.88.
BKV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BKV
Insider Buying and Selling
BKV Stock Performance
NYSE:BKV opened at $20.89 on Friday. BKV has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $21.57.
About BKV
BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BKV
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.